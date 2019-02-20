Fixin T&T continues to be one of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s toughest critics.

The organization has raised issue with several of his actions and policies including the “one shot one kill” and the recent “Red Alert” operation conducted in East Port of Spain.

Fixin T&T, led by Kirk Waithe, has now voiced concern with the camouflage uniform worn recently by Commissioner Gary Griffith during operations and on television.

He questions whether this uniform is in breach of Appendix C of Police Service Act 2007 which governs the dress code of officers including the Commissioner.

Commissioner Griffith has yet to respond directly to the concern.

However, he made light of the situation in the spirit of Carnival during a recent television interview.

He sang a few lines of a lighthearted song he penned, directed at Fixin T&T’s Kirk Waithe.

Commissioner Griffith meanwhile, is promising Trinidad and Tobago that Carnival 2019 will be the safest Carnival ever in this country’s history.

During the same interview, he said it would not be business as usual and promised the highest turnout of police officers in decades to ensure that Carnival is enjoyed by everyone.

Commissioner Griffith said systems will also be put in place to ensure that the public has access to police officers at every turn as he continues his bid to improve the relationship between the public and the police.

He added that technology will play a massive role in the Police’s bid to make this year’s Carnival the safest ever.

He explained that police will be using drones and will also use an app to give the public as much accessibility as possible to the TTPS.