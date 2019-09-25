St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar says floodwaters have receded and residents of Bamboo #3 have been able to return to their homes.

A number of residents of Bamboo #3 had to be evacuated from their homes after intense flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Karen on Tuesday. Members of the protective services including the Coast Guard assisted with the evacuation.

Mr. Ramadhar says there has been damage to homes and destruction of property, adding that while the residents are happy to return to their home, they face the grim reality of life without the basic amenities.

He issued another call for the general public’s assistance, on behalf of those affected.

The St. Augustine MP asked that those wishing to offer assistance call his office phone at 645-6213.