Flour Dumping Allegations Against T&T, by Jamaica, Being Probed.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee Scoon, says this country has not received any formal communication from the government of Jamaica with respect to a report in the Jamaica Gleaner on February 28th this year, which informed of allegations by flour producers from that country that Trinidad and Tobago is dumping flour in the Jamaican market.

Speaking in the House of Representatives this afternoon, Minister Gopee Scoon said the report indicated that flour producers intended to lodge a complaint with the Jamaican Anti-Dumping Commission.

The Minister said the Trade Ministry is doing its own probe into the development.

She added that the allegation of dumping of flour by this country was not raised by Jamaica during a recent trade mission to that country.

