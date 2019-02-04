The Ministry of Health says it has procured an additional twenty thousand, three hundred doses of the influenza vaccine through the Pan American Health Organization for distribution to public health facilities across Trinidad and Tobago.

It explains that the Ministry continues to urge persons who fall into key at-risk groups to get vaccinated.

These persons include: children aged 6 months to 5 years, pregnant women, adults over 65, persons with chronic medical conditions (such as Diabetes Mellitus), persons with chronic respiratory illnesses (such as Asthma).

In a media release the Ministry said members of the public are advised to call the health centers in their area for flu vaccination schedules and other related information.

It noted that the Ministry will continue to closely monitor the supply and distribution of influenza vaccines to ensure that there is adequate supply to meet demand.