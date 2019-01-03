Hundreds of commuters from San Fernando, Point Fortin, Siparia, Fyz­abad, and Ch­agua­nas re­mained strand­ed yes­ter­day as Pub­lic Trans­port Ser­vice Cor­po­ra­tion (PTSC) dri­vers re­fused to op­er­ate a fleet of unin­spect­ed and de­fec­tive bus­es.

President of the representing union called on PTSC to urgently treat with major issues after dri­vers of its south ter­mi­nal with­held their ser­vices on the routes.

Passengers including many senior citizens were left stranded for hours yesterday.

Last Ju­ly, Gov­ern­ment of­fered a five-month mora­to­ri­um on the in­spec­tion of ve­hi­cles to per­mit mo­torists enough time to en­sure their ve­hi­cles are in­spect­ed

The dead­line for the mora­to­ri­um was De­cem­ber 31.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning PTSC Shop Steward Ravi Doudough revealed that after the action by the drivers yesterday, they received a memo revealing that the company would stand full responsibility if buses had no stickers.

However he said that this did not fully address the problem.

He said that there are defective buses running on the road with certification stickers.

He maintained that this is indicative of a much larger problem, and unfortunately many persons will suffer because of it.

Efforts to contact PTSC Chairman, Edwin Gooding proved futile.