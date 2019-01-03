Hundreds of commuters from San Fernando, Point Fortin, Siparia, Fyzabad, and Chaguanas remained stranded yesterday as Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) drivers refused to operate a fleet of uninspected and defective buses.
President of the representing union called on PTSC to urgently treat with major issues after drivers of its south terminal withheld their services on the routes.
Passengers including many senior citizens were left stranded for hours yesterday.
Last July, Government offered a five-month moratorium on the inspection of vehicles to permit motorists enough time to ensure their vehicles are inspected
The deadline for the moratorium was December 31.
Speaking with News Power Now this morning PTSC Shop Steward Ravi Doudough revealed that after the action by the drivers yesterday, they received a memo revealing that the company would stand full responsibility if buses had no stickers.
However he said that this did not fully address the problem.
He said that there are defective buses running on the road with certification stickers.
He maintained that this is indicative of a much larger problem, and unfortunately many persons will suffer because of it.
Efforts to contact PTSC Chairman, Edwin Gooding proved futile.