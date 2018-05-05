Power102FM

FOREX Shortages Still Hindering Small Business Operations.

Small businesses throughout the country are once again lamenting the difficulty in doing business particularly given the lack of foreign exchange.

So great is that frustration that the establishment of a new chamber of commerce for small businesses is being proposed to address the problem.

The proposal was put forward at a business seminar hosted by the Couva/Pt. Lisas Chamber of Commerce titled “Starting the Economic Recovery – Securing Our Future”.

News Power Now’s Andy Johnson was there and files this report.

