Former Arima Mayor, Ghassen Youssef, says there needs to be urgent action in pushing ahead with the promised local government reform.

He made the comment while on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Youssef said while there has been much talk on the topic, the time has come for implementation of the various systems and polices to make the measure operational.

Although Arima is the only Royal Charter Borough in the country, he described it as being stagnant in its progress.