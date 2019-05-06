Former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and former Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen have both appeared in court to answer corruption charges.

Ramdeen was accompanied by his attorneys and refused to comment prior to entering the court.

However, Mr Ramlogan told the waiting media that he is confident the truth will emerge and anxiously awaits his day in court.

He added that it is business as usual for him in the meantime.

Concern For Nelson

Pamela Elder, attorney for Mr Ramlogan noted the health of the state’s main witness, Vincent Nelson QC, and expressed hope that the matter would have its day in court.

The duo has been charged with corruption-related offences arising out of an alleged conspiracy to financially reward themselves with fees from legal briefs from the State during Ramlogan’s time as Attorney General.

Their alleged co-conspirator, Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson appeared in court last Thursday on three similar charges.

He has agreed to a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Ramdeen and Ramlogan.

Nelson is expected to plead guilty to the charges later this month.