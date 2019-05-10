Minister of Communications, Stuart Young, says cabinet has appointed former judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Justice Rolston Nelson as an investigator into the procurement of NOVO Technology Incorporation Limited by the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

Justice Nelson and his legal team and secretaries will probe the award and execution of a contract between the two companies for the installation of Automated Passport Control Kiosk and E-gate System at both Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports.

Speaking at the weekly post news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon; Minister Young said concerns were initially raised by Works Minister to the Finance Minister over financing and payment for the contract.

He said the Finance Minister then asked that the Central Audit Committee be sent in take a look at how the procurement and tendering process and the contract came into being on December 15th 2017.

Minister Young then spoke on the input Justice Nelson is expected to have in the investigation.

Minister Young also explained some of the concerns that were found with the contract.