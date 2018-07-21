Former Government Workers Accused of Squatting, Given Stern Warning.

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat sends a stern warning to past government workers who squat on government quarters.

Speaking at the1st Statutory Lease Distribution hosted by the Land and Settlement Agency this morning, Minister Rambharat said that former public servants and workers who would have worked on several quarters have overstayed their time.

The Minister said this practice has to come to an immediate end, as tax payers are the ones fitting the bill for the property tax.

Minister Rambharat said that he is currently working on uncovering a matter with the Fraud Squad regarding the assets of the country gained through illegal means.

