Member of Parliament for Barataria \San Juan, Dr. Fuad Khan, is sending condolences to the families of the Venezuelan nationals who perished in the horrible tragedy, which occurred just off of our shores.

He says with twenty-three persons unaccounted for and feared dead, this incident would mark the worst boating incident in this country’s waters in recent history.

Dr. Khan said the sad irony is that the ill-fated vessel set sail with the express purpose of rescuing these Venezuelan nationals from the socialist dictatorship in their country, but ultimately sealed their fates.