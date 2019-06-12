There is nothing wrong with asking for help.

This is the advice of Former Arima Mayor Ghassan Youssef to the Government concerning the Venezuelan Migrant Registration Process.

He made the point while speaking on Power 102.1 FM on Wednesday as part of the station’s In Focus programming centred on the Venezuelan migrant registration process.

Mr Youssef accused the Government of burying its head in the sand and refusing to admit that the country was facing a migration problem.

He added that the Government should have sought international assistance and advice on how to address the increasing number of Venezuelans entering the country.

He claimed that this would have led to a better long term approach to dealing with the issue.

The Former Arima Mayor also advocated for the establishment of a centre in East Trinidad as he noted that the centre in Tobago was under-utilized at one point.

He also chided National Security Minister Stuart Young for refusing to extend the registration deadline.

Mr Youssef pointed out that this leaves the Government in a peculiar situation concerning those who are unregistered.