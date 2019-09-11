Superstar former NBA player Michael Jordan has pledged support to the battered Bahamas saying he will give $1 million to help the islands impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” Jordan said in a statement from his manager, Estee Portnoy, on Twitter. “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”
Jordan said he plans to research non-profits working on recovery and relief efforts and give his funds where the money “will have the most impact.”