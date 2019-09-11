Superstar former NBA player Michael Jordan has pledged support to the battered Bahamas saying he will give $1 million to help the islands impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” Jordan said in a statement from his manager, “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.” Jordan said in a statement from his manager, Estee Portnoy, on Twitter.

Jordan said he plans to research non-profits working on recovery and relief efforts and give his funds where the money “will have the most impact.”