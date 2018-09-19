Former NOC Boss Commends Gary Griffith’s Efforts.

Former Executive Director of the National Operations Centre, Garvin Heerah, is suggesting that there be constant review of measures to rid the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service of corrupt officers.

He is also commending Commissioner Griffith, for his efforts to inspire discipline and professionalism within the TTPS.

His comments come on the heels of the arrest of two police officers in connection with the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais.

Speaking in the State of the Nation Programme on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Heerah noted that there should be regular reviews of the evaluation of police officers to ensure that in cases where rogue officers are found appropriate action is taken.

Mr. Heerah also suggested that a comprehensive approach be adopted in treating with corrupt officers and officials in various arms of the security services.

