Former Head of the National Operations Center, Garvin Heerah, says there is need for the government to stay focused on its fight on human trafficking and not be drawn into any controversy with anyone or country over the issue.

Recently the Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley slammed the US State Department for Trinidad and Tobago’s Tier 2 ranking in their 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report.

He accused the US of hypocrisy, given their own struggles with migrants.

However, Mr. Heerah noted that there must be a level head in how the issue is addressed.

Mr. Heerah advised that there is also need for more action in this area.