Retired Petrotrin worker, Theo Henry, says the former employees of the state-owed energy company are not looking for hand-outs.

This in response to the revelation by Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, on Monday that former Petrotrin workers will be given preference under the Aided Self-Help Housing arrangement.

He explains that the venture is an affordable housing initiative, which allows citizens to benefit from high quality housing via access to fully developed lots subsided and supported by interest rates of mortgage loans from the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company.

Speaking in the House of Representatives Monday, Dr. Rowley said the former Petrotrin workers will also benefit from pre-approved house plans, technical assistance and oversight for the construction of affordable houses.

However, Mr. Henry had a different outlook on the development, especially after many of the workers are now without a job.

He said many of the former employees are struggling to survive following the decision to close down the Point –a-Pierre refinery.