Former employees of Petrotrin gathered in front of the Ministry of Finance on Friday in protest.

They are demanding answers from the Board of Inland Revenue regarding their severance payments.

The former workers claim that, months after the closure of the company, they are yet to receive their monies based on instructions from BIR.

Executive officer of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Himraj Basdeo told News Power company officials informed them that the Board of Inland Revenue ordered that the severances be withheld for outstanding tax deductions.

He claimed the workers are frustrated and want answers.