Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, says former Petrotrin workers will be given preference under the Aided Self-Help Housing arrangement.

He explains that the venture is an affordable housing initiative which allows citizens to benefit from high quality housing via access to fully developed lots subsidised and supported by interest rates of mortgage loans from the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Monday said the former Petrotrin workers will also benefit from pre-approved house plans, technical assistance and oversight for the construction of affordable houses.

Dr Rowley also gave details relating to areas with lands that will be used to provide housing for the former Petrotrin workers.

Meanwhile, former Petrotrin workers protested outside the gates of the Point-a-Pierre company over what they say was the non-payment of back pay.

One worker highlighted their concerns with reporters on Monday.