Former Port Authority Adviser Says She’s Ready to Face Any Legal Action From the State.

Attorney and former adviser to the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Nyree Alfonso, says she is ready to face any legal action the state may bring against her.

The intention to do so was publicly indicated by Attorney General Faris Al Rawi at a news briefing held at the Ministry of Works and Transport in Port of Spain yesterday.

At that news briefing several matters were raised relating to the procurement and contract for the Superfast Galicia.

Ms. Alfonso responded to two of the claims that were brought against her.

Speaking during that the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102.1FM on Monday, Ms. Alfonso said if in fact she did something wrong in 2014 why is it that only after her negative comments about the Ocean Flower, the Cabo Star and the MV Galleons Passage is she being verbally attacked by government ministers.

She made it clear that she is ready to go to the court in this matter and also explained the circumstances surrounding a news briefing that was held at her office on Sunday.

