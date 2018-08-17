Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday Says A Return to Politics is Unlikely. Remains Committed to Institutional Reform.

Former UNC leader and Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, remains noncommittal about a return to politics.

This despite a recent poll by the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) which shows that he could be key to forming a political movement that could be an alternative to the PNM and UNC.

The poll revealed that respondents are disenchanted with both mainstream parties and the governance of the country.

It highlighted a political vacuum for a “third political movement”.

Respondents believed Panday still has a lot of political traction given the widespread dissatisfaction with both parties.

Respondents also said Panday was one of this country’s best prime ministers and should come out of political retirement to help form a new political party.

However, Mr. Panday is unwilling to be baited.

Speaking with News Power Now earlier, he said his struggle still lies with achieving constitutional reform.

Asked if he thought his struggle could not be best served from inside of the Parliament, Mr. Panday said his return is unlikely but suggested that he was not closed to it.

Panday’s daughter Mickela recently announced her intention to form a political party but nothing has materialized on that front to date.

