There have been no effective strategies implemented in the past four years, to boost Trinidad and Tobago’s tourism product. This is the view of former Tourism Minister, Stephen Cadiz. In an exclusive News Power Now interview, Mr. Cadiz highlighted the fact that the marketing budget has been drastically cut by this administration, something that has affected things considerably.

The former Minister recalled how the airbridge became affected when the sea bridge collapsed. He said such situations impact tourism negatively.