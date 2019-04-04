Former Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador to Venezuela, David Edgehill, is suggesting that foreign affairs matters be given greater priority although it might not be viewed as an election ploy.

He made the recommendation while speaking on the In Focus programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Edgehill’s comments came as the discussion focused on the on-going tense political climate in Venezuela.

He said while carrying out his diplomatic work in 2013 he had signaled to the authorities that specific action should be taken because of certain developments that were taking place at the time.

Mr. Edgehill said due to the seriousness of the issue, he insisted that foreign affairs matters be treated with an intense and renewed attention.