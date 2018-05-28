Fresh Calls Emerge. “Boycott Sat’s Indian Arrival Day Celebrations.”

A call is being made for Hindus to boycott the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha’s annual Indian Arrival Day celebrations.

This, from pundit Satyanand Maharaj, of the Satya Anand Ashram Temple of Truth and Bliss, in response to Sat Maharaj’s “vexation” call on Friday on TV Jaagriti, for Hindus in this country to “free their votes” in the upcoming 2020 general election.

A report in the Sunday Guardian quotes Mr. Maharaj as saying that the secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha was unprincipled and archaic in his position regarding the “no hijab wearing” issue in Hindu schools run by the Maha Sabha board.

He went on to describe the organisation’s stance as an embarrassment to the Hindu community of T&T.

Mr. Maharaj told Hindus who did not agree with the sentiment, to boycott the organisation’s popular Indian Arrival Day Celebrations three days from today.

Last Tuesday the story of OJT Nafisah Nakhid broke when she posted her experience on social media of being disallowed to perform teaching duties at the Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College in St Augustine, because of her religious wear.

The story sparked outrage among some citizens, even from the Hindu community and subsequently received the attention of Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who issued an official statement in support of Ms Nakhid.

Her decision to do so was also met with fire from Sat Maharaj. He also banned Mrs. Persad-Bissessar from the school’s compound where she was due to deliver an address on Indian Arrival Day.

