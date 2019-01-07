Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is today saying that salary negotiations for teachers are yet to begin.

Second Vice President of TTUTA, Kyrla Robinson Thomas, spoke with News Power Now this morning and said that a meeting with the CPO on Friday failed to disclose when or how soon salary negotiations would begin for teachers.

TTUTA President Lindsley Doodai had warned that teachers were prepared to boycott classes if salaries for teachers were not placed on the front burner.

This morning Robinson – Thomas revealed that the Association is carded to meet today to discuss the way forward for teachers.