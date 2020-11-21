Advertisement

LATEST CORONA VIRUS INFO – OFFICIAL STATS AND MAPS

Frontline Workers will be the First to receive Covid 19 vaccine

Nov 20, 2020 | 0 comments

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, says frontline workers, the elderly, and individuals with comorbidities will benefit first from the dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Rowley gave the update during his response to a question posed  to him by Opposition Member of Parliament for Oropouche West, Dr Roodal Moonilal, in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

Dr. Rowley also answered questions posed by the Opposition regarding the Government’s plan for Port-of-Spain.

Dr. Rowley said the plan listed six projects – the development of Memorial Plaza (residential, commercial, office, parking and recreational spaces), the Salvatori site, Piccadilly Street, PowerGen site, City Gate and a Foreshore green space.

