Former Health Minister, Dr. Fuad Khan, says he will maintain what he describes as his firm comments towards a masquerader whom he criticised for being obese.

Some individuals have condemned the Member of Parliament for San Juan\ Barataria comments, which were made on social media.

Masquerader, Candice Santana, reportedly spoke about body positivity, the culture of fat shaming in Trinidad and Tobago and encouraged others to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking with News Power Now, Dr. Khan defended his initial stance on the matter.

Dr Khan also noted the implications of obesity and non-communicable diseases.