Opposition Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan, Dr. Fuad Khan says he has empathy with the situation now facing Ms. Mc Donald. Speaking with News power Now this morning, Dr. Khan said, however, the police had to do their job.

He observed, however, that the gravity of the matter and the heavy media attention it has attracted, may have taken away from the focus on a worsening crime situation in the country.

The Former Health Minister said it is his view that the country is now a failed state.