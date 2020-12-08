Advertisement

Fuel contamination at Tobago NP Gas Station

Dec 8, 2020 | 0 comments

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Franklyn Khan has revealed the circumstances which led to a contamination of fuel at NP Orange Hill Gas Station in Tobago.
Sales had to be suspended at a fuel station in Tobago, following reports of contaminated fuel.

In a press release on Monday, the Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP) stated that it was aware of the contamination that occurred at the NP Orange Hill Service Station in Tobago on Saturday.

NP assured the public that the contamination was contained and a full investigation and analysis of the matter was being conducted with a promise to have the matter resolved as quickly as possible.

This morning Minister Khan gave an explanation on what transpired.

He articulated that steps will be taken to prevent a reoccurrence of the problem.

