Member of Parliament for Fyzabad, Dr Lackram Bodoe, says he plans to recommend to the government that it consider passing legislation which will see young drivers accompanied by an experienced driver for a one year period after obtaining their licences.

MP Bodoe was at the time reflecting on the tenth anniversary of the deaths of five persons killed in a vehicular accident along Mosquito Creek on August 15th 2009.

On that day, 17 cricket enthusiasts were heading to the Balls of Fire cricket match at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain when a truck crashed into the bus in which they were travelling.

Media reports say the 12 survivors suffered varying degrees of life-changing injuries.

Dr Bodoe made the suggestion while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Fyzabad MP joined members of Citizens against Dangerous Driving who held their annual Remembrance Day walkathon in Fyzabad.

The group honoured the memory of Sachin Maharaj, 9, Sachin Singh, 12, Rajkumar Deonarine, 14, Rishi Ramlochan,23, and Rajesh Ramnarine, 38, who all died ten years ago.

Dr Bodoe said he plans to push ahead with this proposal to ensure that it is given serious review by the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Maharaj, who lost his son in the accident, while another suffered head injuries, spoke of how the ordeal has changed his family’s life.