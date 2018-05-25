Power102FM

Galleons Passage Fast Ferry En Route to Cuba.

Galleons Passage Fast Ferry En Route to Cuba.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, told reporters that the fast ferry vessel the Galleons Passage is making its way to Cuba.

The vessel was originally scheduled to arrive in Trinidad at the end of April, however the country was told by the government that bad weather affected the vessel’s journey and the situation caused the crew to significantly reduce the speed at which it was travelling.

It also said inspection by the US authorities resulted in the vessel’s delay.

Minister Sinanan did not give a definite timeline when the vessel would arrive in T&T. 

 

