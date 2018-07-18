Galleons Passage Should Be Working The Sea Bridge From August.

The Galleons Passage is expected to be put into service on the inter-island sea bridge as early as the end of the month.

The new ferry arrived at the Port of Port of Spain around 11 pm on Monday, after leaving China for T&T in February and encountering a number of delays along the way, largely due to weather conditions.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said that the goal would be to have the vessel in service as early as possible as it’s now the vacation period.

The vessel has 600 seats on the lower deck and accommodation for 100 passengers on the upper deck which remains uncovered at this time.

The new ferry caters to the needs of the differently-abled, being outfitted with spacious washroom facilities.

The Galleons Passage can transport 100 cars.

