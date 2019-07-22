Gang activity in Trinidad and Tobago is being addressed by the police service and there has been a promise that arrests of gang members will be made soon. This is according to Acting Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Jayson Forde.

He made the comment at Sunday’s news conference chaired by the Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

Forde revealed that the TTPS has been actively pursuing information on gangs and their members.

He said that in the not too distant future massive arrests will be made to completely break up the gangs that operate throughout the country.