Ch­agua­nas West MP Gan­ga Singh is expected to move a motion at the United National Congress’ National Assembly on Sunday, calling on the political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar to engage interested parties to contest the 2019 Local Government Election and the 2020 General Election.

Singh has submitted the motion called “Creating a Unified Political Platform” to the National Executive for debate.

Speaking with News Power, San Juan/Barataria MP Dr Fuad Khan who seconded the motion said that given the state of affairs in the country, such a move is necessary to give the party the best chance of winning the local and general elections.

He said that the call is not for a coalition but rather for unification under the UNC umbrella.

Dr Khan said that it could take the party in a positive direction and while he thinks the party, as it is right now stands a good chance at the local and General Elections, it stands a better chance with a more unified movement.