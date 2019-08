National Men’s Under 17 forward, Gary Griffith III is currently in England engaged in pre-season training with Sunderland College and Improtech Football Development Centre. He is the son of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Nicole Dyer-Griffith.

Griffith III , a member of the T&T U-17 team that participated at the CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Championship in Florida earlier this year, received a full scholarship for Football and Sport Management at Sunderland College.