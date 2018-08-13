Gary Griffith Promises To Deal With Firearms Licenses Application Backlog Immediately

Incoming Police Commissioner Gary Griffith vows not to be deterred from facing the task ahead. He has announced plans to remove the backlog of applications for fire-arms.

Mr. Griffith says he does not need a honeymoon period following his installation to the post.

He explained this morning that a part from analyzing the report coming out of a recent manpower audit into the police service, he has a number of policies, which he intends to implement. The new Top Cop reiterated his intention to earn the trust of the public and police officers rather than attempting to make wholesale changes.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show recently, Mr. Griffith indicated that there are approximately 5,000 applications for Firearm User’s Licences (FUL) waiting to be addressed, and he proposed to address these during his first six months in office.

The Arima Business Association had earlier this year hosted a members’ forum to address the legal options available to those members who have yet to receive a response from the Commissioner of Police (COP) regarding their Firearm User’s Licences (FUL) applications.

Speaking with News Power Now, President of the Association, Reval Chattergoon said he is now hopeful following Mr Griffith’s comments, particularly given the crime rate in Arima. Another stakeholder with high hopes is the Trinidad Rifle Association

The Sporting Organization is responsible for the sport of shooting in Trinidad and Tobago but, General Secretary of the Trinidad Rifle Association, Andrea Lee Kim, in a News Power Now interview said the inaction by the previous Commissioner has affected the development of the sport.

