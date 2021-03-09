Gary Griffith Says Garvin Heerah Had No Intelligence, Data or Information.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, is asking the public to ignore comments being made by certain people who he says continue to give false information which is being published in the media; information he says can cause fear and panic among the population.

The latest comments have come from Garvin Heerah, former Director of the National Operations Centre, who, said that Trinidad and Tobago nationals are at risk of being kidnapped or can fall victims to human trafficking on the island of Chacachacare.

In a statement the Commissioner said, the role of the TTPS is not only to reduce crime but to take away the perception of the fear of crime. The statement noted that both the Western Division Police and the Counter Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of National Security confirmed that there are no such reports on Chacachacare Island.

The Commissioner said that Mr Heerah also made unfortunate comments of Black Prados being involved in the sex trade in Trinidad. Commissioner Griffith, in questioning the authenticity of this claim said that one would have thought that being the former head of the National Operations Centre, Mr Heerah would have given the TTPS the names of the individuals and the license plates of the Prado vehicles for the police to deal with it, instead of going to the media.

He added that when the TTPS contacted Mr Heerah on Monday, he had no intelligence, data or information on his accusations.

Commissioner Griffith said what Mr Heerah has done is to make every owner of a Black SUV be perceived as a possible suspect by members of the public.

He has asked the public to totally ignore such comments and to take factual information from the TTPS and law enforcement agencies.