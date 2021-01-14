Gary Griffith Says Police Will Be Actively Present at All Virtual Carnival Events.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will have an active presence at virtual Carnival events put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters’ Association.

Commissioner Griffith made this position clear when he met with the Executive of the T.T.P.A. today to discuss various concerns arising out of the new normal as it relates to COVID-19 and the creative industry.

The meeting was held at the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain.

Among the issues discussed was the concerns raised over social media about the Sekon Sunday virtual event which was held at Queen’s Hall over the weekend. Commissioner Griffith said the TTPS is exercising an element of “flexibility,” and will be working very closely with the TTPA to ensure compliance of the Public Health Ordinance.

While the Commissioner of Police is welcoming virtual events, he said there “must be a degree of control and no breaches of the Public Health Ordinance.”

Commissioner Griffith said once he is informed of the Association’s virtual events, there will be an active police presence to monitor the proceedings and to ensure compliance of the Public Health Regulations.

Commissioner Griffith said this partnership will see to the avoidance of breaches, such as congregating and failing to wear mask.

Commissioner Griffith said the presence of police officers at any event will act as a greater deterrent to law-breaking than security guards.