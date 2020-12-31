Advertisement

Gary Griffith Stands by his Cockroach comments

Dec 31, 2020 | 0 comments

Commissioner of police Gary Griffith is standing by his statement that criminals are cockroaches and will be treated as such. This despite being chastised in many quarters for the statement. He says that anyone who is more concerned with the name cockroaches as opposed to the crimes committed, needs to get their heads examined. He said that the only apology he will make is to cockroaches.

Commissioner Griffith also said while police killings are unfortunate and regrettable, everyone sees when officers supposedly cross the line but no one sees when officers are being targeted and shot at by criminals.

Polls

Should Police Officers be held personally accountable by the Courts for any infringement on citizens rights?

  • YES (79%, 11 Votes)
  • NO (21%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 14

Loading ... Loading ...

