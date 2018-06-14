Gay Rights Activist Arrested As World Cup Kicks Off.

UK-based gay rights activist Peter Tatchell was briefly detained by police in Moscow on the opening day of the month-long World Cup soccer tournament in Russia.

Video of Tatchell’s protest on Thursday showed him holding a sign which read: “Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people.” He was then approached by several police officers and taken to a police station, before later being released.

The British embassy in Moscow said it had spoken to local authorities and that it was pleased Tatchell had been released.

Tatchell later tweeted that he was due to appear in court on June 26 accused of violating laws which bar “all protests near the Kremlin & during World Cup.” He added that he was pleased to stand in solidarity with members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Russia and Chechnya, a Russian republic.

SOURCE – CNN

