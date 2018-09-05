Geoffrey Owens Responds to Tyler Perry’s Invitation to Work with Him After Public Job Shaming.

Former Cosby Show actor, Geoffrey Owens has responded to Tyler Perry’s tweet that sought to publicly offer him an acting gig on one of his OWN shows. 57-year-old Owens was shamed for having a job at Trader Joe’s.

Owens, who is best known for playing Sondra Huxtable’s doctor husband Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, has been receiving widespread support after multiple outlets published photos of him bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. Tyler Perry is one of those who’ve offered support to the actor. Owens, in a chat with Entertainment Tonight, said of Perry’s, “That was kind of cool. I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, ‘Come work with me.’ I’m so, like, skeptical. Like, really? Are you actually saying come work with me? Because we’ve never worked together before. So, that’s a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we’ll see what happens with that. But, that’s encouraging.”

Owens however said he wants to earn the role, rather than it be handed to him.

Owens has since stopped working at Trader Joe’s as a result of the articles. He said, “When I quit, the guys at the store said, you know, ‘Don’t quit, let’s keep it open, let’s have it like an indefinite leave of absence,'” he shared. “OK, that’s cool, that’s great, but basically I left at that point because I felt like just for my personal sake, my dignity and my emotional well being, I didn’t want to be in the store while I felt like people might be staking out the place as they did, actually. People came to the store and they were staking it out and stuff. I didn’t feel like that was going to be good for my spiritual being, so I felt like I needed to at least temporarily step out, and I think that was the wise thing to do, actually.”

