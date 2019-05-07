Persons who serve in public life must hold themselves to higher standards, Attorney Gerald Ramdeen gave this as the reason for his resignation as an Opposition Senator.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102 FM, on Tuesday, Mr Ramdeen said he believed this was the right thing to do.

He said that he is not yet sure what his role within the United National Congress will be given the current circumstances, since he has not yet had discussions with the Leader of the Opposition, or with the Party Executive.

Mr Ramdeen added, however, that he is open to playing whatever role the party hierarchy sees fit for him, because he is not yet ready to exit the political arena.