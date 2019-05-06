Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress, Anita Haynes, says Gerald Ramdeen has tendered his resignation as an Opposition Senator.

Last Friday, Mr Ramdeen and former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan were jointly charged with corruption-related offences arising out of an alleged conspiracy to financially reward themselves with fees from legal briefs from the State during Ramlogan’s time as Attorney General.

Ms Haynes confirmed that Mr Ramdeen he resigned in an interview with News Power a short while ago.

Move Wisely

Speaking to this issue on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm on Monday afternoon, Political Scientist, Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said in light of upcoming elections the Opposition Leader had move wisely in relation to this matter.

He suggested that the Opposition Leader relieve Mr. Ramdeen of the position for the time being as he faces court matters.