President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, says his country is interested in establishing technical cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago in the energy sector.

His Excellency, who is on a two-day visit to this country, made the announcement during a news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s on Thursday afternoon.

President Akufo-Addo said, given Trinidad and Tobago’s long history in the energy industry, Ghana is willing to collaborate in this area.

His Excellency also noted an interest in reviving air transportation services between Ghana and the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, said T&T is seeking to get the support of Ghana and other countries to ensure that as new world trading arrangements are put in place, the Caribbean will not be adversely affect.