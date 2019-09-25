Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley joined world leaders at the opening session of the high-level debate of the UN’s General Assembly in New York on Tuesday where this year’s theme is “Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion”.

T&T’s Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dennis Moses and Pennelope Beckles, Ambassador to the United Nations, accompanied the Prime Minister to the session.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Rowley also held bilateral discussions in the margins of the UN General Assembly. He met with the President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo and the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Cortizo indicated that Panama intends to forge deeper ties with the region and was specifically interested in strengthening its relationship with Trinidad and Tobago.

The discussions with Ghana referenced President Akufo-Addo’s visit earlier this year and spoke to advancing cooperation in the areas of agriculture and culture.