The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs says the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will visit Trinidad and Tobago on June 13th to 14th.

The Ministry explains that during the visit to the country, President Akufo-Addo will call on President Paula-Mae Weekes and meet with Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley.

In a media release the Ministry stated that the meeting will be used to advance interest of both countries in the fields of energy, health, finance, education, tourism and culture.

It added that this visit will build on the inroads made during Prime Minister Rowley’s visit to Ghana in May 2016.