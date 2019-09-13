What a Friday! There’s speculation today that singer, businesswoman and philanthropist, Barbados’ Rihanna, may be pregnant. The artist has not confirmed it but at this very moment, the buzz surrounding this speculation is on overdrive.

Rihanna appeared at the Essence Diamond Ball last night donning a Givenchy Haute Couture mermaid gown and toward her mid area, a small pooch was pretty visible. Added to that visual, the entertainer, in an interview made the comment, “I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman.” She had been expressing the greatness of black women.

READ MORE HERE…

SOURCE: EBUZZTT.COM