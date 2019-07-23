Minister in the Ministry of Education and Member of Parliament for Moruga/Tableland, Dr. Lovell Francis, is today saying that he has been given an assurance that more action will be taken soon on a gang that is threatening him, as well as contractors and workers in his constituency.

The Minister has maintained that a certain gang operating in his constituency has been intimidating, extorting and bullying contractors undertaking work on the $176 million Moruga Road Rehabilitation Project.

Dr. Francis was a guest on Tuesday morning, on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM. He said not only is the gang threatening his life, it is also disrupting vital infrastructure work taking place in the constituency.

He however said he has been given an assurance by the Commissioner of Police that the situation will soon be dealt with.

He added that both contractors and workers have been threatened, but that the contractors are afraid to come forward.