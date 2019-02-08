Acting Prime Minister, Colm Imbert, says the government has approved the award of a contract for the construction of the Central Block at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

He pointed out that following a comprehensive and thorough procurement exercise the lowest bid came in at six hundred million dollars below the second lowest bid.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reiterated that since 2009 there have been reports that the Central Block at POSGH has been seismic unsafe and should be replaced.

Minister Deyalsingh added that the project will help boost the bed capacity at the public health institution.