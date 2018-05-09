Government Assures it Has Enough Money to Carry Out its Various Projects

Two days before the presentation of the Mid –Year Budget Review, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, says the government is assuring that it will have enough money available to carry out its various projects and development activities.

He made the comment during Tuesday’s sitting of the Standing Finance Committee which met to discuss variations of allocations to be approved.

Minister Imbert also revealed that with oil prices fairly steady, there are no plans to adjust the gas subsidy at the mid-year review.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

