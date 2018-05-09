Power102FM

Government Assures it Has Enough Money to Carry Out its Various Projects

Government Assures it Has Enough Money to Carry Out its Various Projects

0

Two days before the presentation of the Mid –Year Budget Review, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, says the government is assuring that it will have enough money available to carry out its various projects and development activities.

He made the comment during Tuesday’s sitting of the Standing Finance Committee which met to discuss variations of allocations to be approved.

Minister Imbert also revealed that with oil prices fairly steady, there are no plans to adjust the gas subsidy at the mid-year review.

PNM PLANS TO WRITE TO THE INTEGRITY COMISSION
Trinidad and Tobago Stands Ready to Assist Countries Affected by Hurricane Irma, Says Imbert.
Imbert Confident New Tourism Thrust Will Bring Benefits.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0