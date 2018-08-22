Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

Government Buildings Being Inspected for Structural Damages Following Yesterday’s Earthquake.

0

Government Buildings Being Inspected for Structural Damages Following Yesterday’s Earthquake.

Government offices are being inspected today to determine if they are safe for use.This according to Minister of National Security and Communication,

Government offices are being inspected today to determine if they are safe for use.This according to Minister of National Security and Communication, Stuart Young.

Speaking with Power 102.1FM this morning, Mr. Young said there may be some delay in some Government offices opening this morning as safety and structural inspections are completed.

The National Security Minister added that as the day progresses, the Government will gain a clearer understanding of the damage suffered as a result of the earthquake.

Minister Young added that he has received no reports of fatalities as a result of the earthquake.

NO REPORTS OF DAMAGE AFTER EARTHQUAKE
3rd Earthquake in a month…
Two Earthquakes Hit Trinidad in the Wee Hours of this Morning.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0